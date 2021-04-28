NLC demands compensation for COVID-19 victims

L



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to recognise COVID-19 as a workplace disease, notifiable and compensable occupational hazard.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, said this in a statement commemorating the 2021 International Workers Memorial Workers’ Day, with the theme “Save Lives at Work”, in Abuja.

Wabba said that this was significant coming at the epoch of the global fight against the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

”The contribution of frontline workers especially healthcare workers is a formidable buffer between deaths in thousands and deaths in millions.

”Every day, our healthcare workers courageously dare the stare of death in selfless service to rescue the lives of others,” he said.

According to him, in view of the foregoing, the NLC demands as action points in the push to “Save Lives at Work” not only in Nigeria but all over the world of work.

”The listing of occupational health and safety as a…