Ramadan: Food vendors complain of low patronage

As Muslim faithful continue to observe Ramadan, food vendors in Kubwa, a suburb in the FCT, are complaining of low patronage.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who spoke with some food vendors, was told that sales continued to drop as the Ramadan progressed.

Mrs Sarah Ajayi, who owns a restaurant at Byazhin Across, Kubwa area of Abuja, said the impact of the Ramadan period on her business was enormous.

“I do not sell much when Ramadan is on. I prepare quarter of what I normally prepare in a normal period.

“When it is time to break their fast, some of them wouldn’t come here instead they prefer to go home to break their fast with their family members,” she said.

Mrs Ijeoma Samuel, another restaurant owner at Ijayapi, said sales was always low during Ramadan.

“We don’t actually make sales the way we always do when it is not fasting period.

“If we had 50 people patronise us on a normal day, during Ramadan, we have less than…