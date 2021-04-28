UK’s government advise on electoral act is wise counsel ― MBF

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has described as “wise counsel” the advise by the UK government urging the Nigerian Government to pass into law an electoral act amendment bill to protect its democracy.

National President of MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu in a reaction told Vanguard in a Makurdi that the advise had been one of the important agitations by well-meaning Nigerians.

“That is what we have been fighting for. We have been fighting for a change. You know that the constitution is an entirety. It also has this section on electoral law. And we have been fighting to ensure that we have an electoral law that will ensure that votes count.

“So that our votes will have meaning, not what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, does cancelling elections here and there. That is where they usually steal, change and manipulate results. There should be electronic transfer of results because we want votes to…