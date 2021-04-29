Army, Police versus civilian clashes

NIGERIANS should be worried at the escalating number of armed confrontations between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force on the one hand, and non-state actors on the other. On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, there were reports of a massive military attack on Konshisha, a remote village in northern Benue State.

The Nigerian Army had reportedly drafted full force on three communities in the area, killing undisclosed number of people, burning down hundreds of houses and displacing thousands.

This was reportedly a barefaced retaliatory attack on the people of the area after 10 soldiers were killed in what the Nigerian Army described as “an unprovoked attack” by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The troops were reported to be on “a peace mission” in the area which is a theatre of frequent conflicts between Tivs and Jukuns as well as armed herdsmen who attack farming communities to take over their lands.

Also, on Friday, April 8, 2021, men of the Aba Area Command of the…