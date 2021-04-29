Ebonyi massacre: Umahi imposes curfew, denies rumour of herdsmen attack on schools

…Says ‘Security agencies must bring perpetrators to book within 72 hours’

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, gave security agencies 72 hours to bring the killers of two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian in the state to book.

He imposed a curfew on entry and exit points in the state.

The state government also denied the rumour making the rounds that herdsmen attacked school children in the state.

Umahi handed down the charge at a press briefing immediately after an enlarged security council meeting at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

“I’m not standing for either IPOB or ESN, but they continue to deny involvement in the violence but for me, criminality is criminality and I have directed security agencies to crackdown on all criminal activities in the state. And for those who did the killings, the security agencies must bring them to book within 72 hours, they must do that.”

Two soldiers and other…