Exploit minerals with international value, Gov Oyetola urges FG

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has called on the Federal Government to explore and exploit minerals that have international value.

Oyetola made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the 2021 Annual Public Lecture organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari branch, in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD).

The event is themed ‘Economic Diversification in the Post COVID-19 Era: Special focus on the Sustainable Development of Nigeria’s Coal and Gold’.

Oyetola, who was represented by Mr Adeniran Ibitoye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Energy, said that alternative mineral resources were overtaking oil and competing for supremacy in the global market.

He added that with such development, it was clear that nations seeking a viable place in the global economic scene must look away from oil and diversify their economies based on their comparative advantage.

“There is no doubt that the…