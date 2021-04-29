FMARD, SON partner APSAN to tackle substandard, counterfeit products

By Gabriel Ewepu & Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD, Alhaji Sabo Nanono and the Director-General Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Mallam Faruk Salim, have both expressed enthusiasm to partner Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria, APSAN, in tackling the production, distribution of substandard and counterfeit agricultural products in the country.

The duo made the collaboration during the ‘Official Launch of the Taskforce on Substandard and Counterfeit Products’ in Abuja. In his keynote address, the Minister, Sabo Nanono, stated that the task force is a bold step in stemming the tide of substandard and counterfeit products in Nigeria.

Nanono, who was represented by the Value Chain Desk Officer, Dr. Rasaq Oyeleke, noted that it will enhance food security and improve the quality of local, exported foods in the nation; stressing that it aligns with the federal government’s desire to…