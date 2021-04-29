Insecurity: Buhari is fiddling while Nigeria burns

By Olu Fasan

IT was said that Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Similar charges can be laid against President Muhammadu Buhari. His contemptuous and defiantly arrogant response to crippling insecurity and instability in Nigeria leaves no other conclusion: he’s fiddling while Nigeria burns!

Let’s face it: Nigeria is in turmoil. Buhari himself told the new service chiefs: “We are in a state of emergency.” The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) said: “Make no mistake, our nation is bleeding.” The Senate declared: “Nigeria is under siege.” The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, added his voice: Nigeria faces a “very difficult situation”.

Of course, concerned Nigerians have long been saying all these, warning that Nigeria is drifting into the abyss. Writing recently, in response to the killing of university students in Kaduna State, Professor Wole Soyinka said: “This nation is at war”, adding: “To this…