Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has directed all native doctors and traditional medicine dealers in the state to register with the state government and the police within seven days.

Umahi gave the directive on Wednesday after the weekly state security council meeting in Abakaliki.

“There would be an executive order to this effect and anyone caught doing otherwise would be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

He also directed that all wake-keeps and other social activities in the state must end by 6 p.m., charging council chairmen and relevant security outfits to enforce the order.

“Anyone who defies this directive would pay a fine of N1 million as criminal activities are perpetrated through these wake-keeps which last through the night,” he said.

He called for a cessation of the killings of security personnel, civilians and destruction of public facilities, noting that they are purely criminal activities.

“The perpetrators post such…