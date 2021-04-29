Lagos generates 14,000 metric tonnes waste daily — Commissioner

Lagos State generates over 14,000 metric tonnes of refuse on a daily basis, according to its Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello.

Bello said this during the ministry’s 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing on Thursday, in Ikeja, to highlight the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in two years.

He said that the quantity of refuse generated in the state was far beyond what the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) evacuated daily, as some were being dumped in other illegal dumpsites across the state.

The commissioner said that about 70 per cent of the waste in the state got to approved dumpsites, while the remaining 30 per cent was dumped at the illegal sites.

According to him, the state government, through the ministry, will ensure that the illegal dumpsites are closed down.

”LAWMA has successfully increased the number of trips completed daily at landfill from 357 to 850 on the average. We have witnessed growth of PSPs…