NSCDC scales up airport security after threats of attack by terrorists

By Omeiza Ajayi

Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, has assured of a highly coordinated approach to avert threats of attack on airports across the country.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said the NSCDC boss who in a swift reaction to an intelligence report on possible attacks of airports directed Commandants in States with Airports to immediately liaise with the Airports’ Management and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities.

The statement also hinted that the move is necessary to elicit credible intelligence that will not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported plans to book.

According to the CG, the Corps cannot afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, his marching orders to all concerned State…