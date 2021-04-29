Senator Abiru seeks urgent interventions on deplorable Ikorodu/Sagamu, Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe Roads

..Moves motion in senate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Adetokunbo Abiru, on Wednesday, moved a motion for the urgent rehabilitation of the Ikorodu/Shagamu and Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe- Ijebu-Ode roads.

In the motion titled, “Motion On The Urgent Need For The Rehabilitation Of The Ikorodu-Shagamu And Ikorodu-Itoikin- Epe Roads To Further Bridge The Infrastructure Gap And Enhance Economic Growth In Nigeria”, Abiru urged that the critical roads connecting the Ikorodu and other areas under the Lagos East Senatorial District to other parts of the country should be rehabilitated.

The motion on the deplorable roads is a response to one of the major requests by Lagos East constituents in the NEEDS ASSESMENT that was conducted by Abiru during the electioneering last year.

Abiru said, “Mindful that the Ikorodu–Shagamu road which starts from Ikorodu roundabout terminating in Isale-Oko,…