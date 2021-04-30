Akwa Ibom retirees: 97 next of kin, 67 retirees,11 physically challenged receive benefits

… As AKSG offset entitlement of 5,296 retired primary school teachers, 1,838 next of kin from 1976- 2000

… payment will help instil commitment, patriotism – Beneficiaries

No fewer than 97 next of kin of retired primary school teachers in Akwa Ibom State have received their late parent’s benefits. This is in addition to about 67 retired primary school teachers and 11 physically challenged persons who were finally paid their gratuity by the state government.

These are part of the first beneficiaries of payment of gratuity to beneficiaries as promised by the Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG, a payment that spans a period of 24 years, from 1976-2000.

The payment of the retiree’s entitlements is in furtherance to the pledge by Governor Udom Emmanuel to commence payment of gratuity and pensions to all eligible retirees in line with the commitment of his administration to bring succour and relief to senior citizens of the state who sacrificed a greater part of their…