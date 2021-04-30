APC threatens to ‘expose’ Mbaka to the Vatican

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Yekini Nabena, has cautioned the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, against making statements that could cause instability in the country, threatening to expose him to the Pope.

Mbaka had called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.

Reacting to Mbaka’s statement Friday in Abuja, Nabena said it was unfortunate for a man of God “who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefits while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

While making reference to the book of Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calmed the storm when a wild storm came up and the waves crashed over the boat, Nabena said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calmed the…