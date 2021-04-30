Civil Service set to rid system of incompetent hands — Yemi-Esan

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, says a strict system has been put in place to attract and bring qualified persons into the civil service.

Yemi-Esan, who said this at the April edition of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR’s) lunch-time reform seminar on Thursday in Abuja, said the system needed to be purged of incompetent hands.

The HOS was represented by Dr Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, OHCSF.

She said that the civil service was no longer a welfare institution where all manners of people were recruited to check the unemployment crisis in the country.

She said that the objective of reforming the public service was to increase its effectiveness and efficiency so as to promote economic and social development.

Yemi-Esan said the new reform programme in the service, the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan…