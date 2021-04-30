Diaspora group tasks FG on transparency, evaluation of Chinese loans

By Prisca Sam-Duru

A diaspora NGO, under the aegis, Transforming Uplifting and Reforming Nigeria (TURN), which is committed to the socio-economic well-being of Nigeria, has expressed concern about the indebtedness of the country to the People’s Republic of China, condemning the reported enslaving terms of conditions which Nigeria agreed to in order to secure the loans.

In a statement signed by the President of TURN, Dr AG Ahmed, the group stated that “Nigeria’s external debt loan stands at $31.98 billion (Debt Management Office, DMO, September 30, 2020), most of which are owed to well-known international creditor agencies with which Nigeria has had a long history of dealing. In contrast, the bilateral loans which are owed to individual countries are of concern, and none is as worrisome as the unprecedented yet increasing sum of money owed to China which now stands at $3.3 billion or 80.1% of Nigeria’s bilateral debt load of $4.1…