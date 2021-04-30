FRSC Sector Commander seeks stakeholders’ support on Apapa gridlock

The Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, has called for the continuous support of stakeholders in the transport sector to stop the perennial Apapa gridlock.

Ogungbemide made the call when the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN), Lagos chapter, visited the command at Ojodu in Lagos on Thursday.

He said if all transport stakeholders collaborated with government officials, the traffic gridlock would be a thing of the past.

He said enforcement could only take care of 15 per cent of traffic challenges, adding that collaboration with stakeholders would go a long way in solving the challenges in the state.

Ogunbemide commended the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State government for the introduction of the Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team.

“The problem of Apapa is beyond traffic management, we have economic boom but no boom for individuals in terms…