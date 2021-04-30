Lagos Senatorial by-election: Court of Appeal throws out PDP, Gbadamosi’s case against Abiru over lack of merit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos on Thursday, dismissed the appeal filed by Babatunde Gbadamosi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the December 5 Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Kallio threw out the prayers of the appellants seeking to upturn the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC Candidate, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, for lacking in Merit.

The Court described PDP and its candidate’s appeal as “unmeritorious” and consequently affirming the judgment of the Justice Obiozor J of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal held that the residency of a candidate to an election is not a qualifying or disqualifying factor.

The court also ruled that Abiru did not submit false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as claimed by the PDP and its candidate.

Also, the arguments that the Abiru had irreconcilable…