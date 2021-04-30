Many APC Reps have indicated interest to join PDP ― Elumelu, Minority Leader

***says ruling party has destroyed gains of 16 years by PDP

***adds govt misrule gave rise to terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has revealed that many lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have concluded plans to rejoin the People’s Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the aim was to rescue the country from strangulation by the ruling party.

Elumelu’s revelation made available to National Assembly correspondents was contained in his remarks at the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the APC government has destroyed the gains recorded by the main opposition party in its previous 16 years reign at the centre.

He said: “Our great party, the PDP was founded on the solid principles of national unity and inclusiveness as well as…