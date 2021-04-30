PDP NEC passes vote of confidence on Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The National Executive Committee, of NEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The committee at the end of its 91st emergency meeting in Abuja threw its weight of support behind the Secondus-led National Working Committee, even as it called on other party organs to do the same.

The NEC in a communique read by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented the heightened insecurity pervading all parts of the country “due primarily to the misrule of President Muhammed Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, as well as their failure to decisively tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting, and acts of violence in our country.”

The communique read: “NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the member of the National…