Shell pipelines spill 4,309 barrels of crude in H2’20

By Ediri Ejoh

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) reported that a total of 4,309.18 barrels of crude was spilled into the Niger Delta environment from its operations in the second half of the year 2020. The report says the spills comprise 102.7 barrels through operational failure and 4,199.48 barrels through sabotage.

The current volume of spillage was, however, 30.1 percent lower than 6,165.58 recorded in the first half of 2020.

The oil multinational said it recorded about 73 crude oil spill incidents across the Niger Delta as a result operational failure and sabotage during the period.

Data obtained from the company’s website shows that leaks were caused by corrosion and equipment failure on nine occasions during the period under review, while 64 cases were as a result of sabotage, vandalism and third party interference.

The report revealed that between July and December 2020, the Dutch firm experienced leaks in Delta, Abia, Rivers,…