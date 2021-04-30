By Donu Kogbara

SOMETIMES, other people say exactly what I would have said myself and say it so well that I don’t feel a need to add my own remarks.

So, instead of bemoaning, in my own words (and yet again!), the scary state of a nation that is in deep crisis on so many different fronts, I will simply quote Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House church.

Ighodalo recently directed a passionate wake-up call to Nigerians in a video that went viral. I was so impressed by his comments that I took the trouble to get the recording transcribed. The transcript has been slightly edited because of space constraints: “We know the gate keepers in Nigeria, the people that are holding this country by the jugular. There are not many of them. I don’t think there’s up to a thousand of them at Federal and state level.

“We need to go to each one of them and speak to them. To get the children of Israel out of Egypt, Moses had to go to Pharaoh and say to him: ‘Let…