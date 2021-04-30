What fashion design experts do to retain customers

By Kofoworola Agboola

For some time now, I have been touring the Nigerian fashion industry, working with the biggest brands to see through their eyes what it really takes to run a fashion brand.

Prior to this time, I ran a fashion house and ran it long enough for me know that I could get more out of this business if only I knew how to manage it properly.

So I closed my fashion house and went in search of knowledge.

But before I reveal the things I learned so far on the journey, let me first share with you the customer journey for my fashion house then.

Client walks into the store, makes enquiries, we talk for a while, prices are negotiated, sometimes happy ending – Client goes ahead and makes dress- other times customers says “I’ll get back to you”

Sounds familiar?

Now I will share with you what I learned and how profoundly simple it is that the simplest things always win, but aren’t paid any attention.

The simple laws of life must be applicable…