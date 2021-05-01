Air Peace first to land in Anambra Airport

…As Obiano, Allen Onyema, Anambra people celebrate Nigeria’s longest Runway

The Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra East local government area was, yesterday, inaugurated by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano amidst pump and pageantry.

People from all walks of life witnessed the epoch making event and even those who doubted the ability of the state government to executive the project commended Obiano for achieving the great feat.

The airport has a four-storey terminal building with shops, a ten floor control tower and a car pack that can accommodate 750 vehicles. It has 3.7 kilometers run way and it is bigger than any other run way bin the country.

During the inaugural ceremony which took place at the airport premises, three aircraft landed on the facility.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace…