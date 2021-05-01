Focus on Civil Servants, not on politicians — Fayemi tells Nigerians

…Warns Youths to stop attacking government officials on Twitter

By Idowu Bankole

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians to focus more on what is happening in the civil service and not on politicians particularly those at the federal level.

Gov Kayode Fayemi was speaking during The Platform, a programme facilitated and hosted by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade.

Fayemi noted that seasoned civil servants can assist politicians in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people by replicating their expertise over the years in civil service to political officeholders.

He said, “People focus too much on Nigerian politicians, particularly at the federal level. I urge them to focus more on what is happening in the civil service.”

“If we can transform the civil service then we can replicate that and bring those committed professionals back to the civil service and they…