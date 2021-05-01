Local vigilante helping us to address insecurity ― Governor Zulum

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Governor of Borno state, Governor Babagana Zulum, has said that he is using the local vigilante in addressing the numerous security challenges in his state.

Zulum spoke in Owerri, when he received an invitation letter for a distinguished Leadership Award to be bestowed on him (Zulum) by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo state Council, from Chris Akaraonye, NUJ chairman, represented by Emma Odibo, Secretary of the Union.

Zulum who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media, Baba Shaikeh Haruna, said that local vigilante was part of the indigenous efforts put in place by the Zulum’s administration to protect the lives and properties of his people.

According to Zulum, shortly said: “We, in Borno state, have been experiencing security challenges since 12 years, however, a lot of transformation is taking place but part of what we are doing to put under control the security…