Mbaka is a contractor — Presidency

…APC threatens to report him to Pope

By Jonboscow Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

THE Presidency yesterday said that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka’s request for contract may have been the reason for his call for the President impeachment.

Father Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has in his sermon at his adoration ground said that God is angry with President Buhari and told him to resign or the National Assembly should impeach him.

He said on Wednesday that the anger of God was on the President over his inaction on the wide spread of killings across the country.

The fiery Catholic cleric was one of the strong supporters of President Buhari in 2015 and 2019 elections as he described the President as the awaiting messiah for the country.

Reacting to the call for the resignation of the President, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba said that Father Mbaka…