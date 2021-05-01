Nigerian teachers becoming more competitive globally ― TRCN boss

Professor Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), says Nigerian teachers are currently becoming more competitive globally.

Ajiboye, disclosed this at the end of the opening of a one-day training workshop for Education Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Friday in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He noted that the narrative about the proficiency of Nigerian teachers had begun to change due to innovations being introduced to keep them at par with their counterparts globally.

He said that unlike before those Nigerian teachers had to undergo a certain level of training abroad before being offered appointments, but now they were being offered jobs straight up.

According to him, this is because the Federal Government is focusing more attention on teachers.

“Today, Nigerian teachers are not only sought after locally but globally and it gives me joy that Nigerian teachers are becoming more competitive.

“While we are…