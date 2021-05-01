Our federal cabinet doesn’t understands Flutterwave, Paystack, but borrowing – Osita Chidoka

Former Federal Road Safety boss, Osita Chidoka, has blasted the formation of the federal cabinet, saying that all it is interested about is borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Chidoka, speaking at The Platform organised by Pastor Poju Oyemade, and monitored by Vanguard said that Nigeria is now divided into two: Naija where the young people are disconnected from what is going on in Nigeria.

The theme for THE PLATOFRM 2021 discussion is: IS DEVOLUTION OF POWER THE SOLUTION TO NIGERIA’S PROBLEM?

