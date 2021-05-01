RCCG inaugurates biggest intensive health care centre in Ondo State

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has inaugurated a new intensive care centre in Ondo as a support to the healthcare system in the state.

The project, executed through the charity arm of the church, His Love Foundation (HLF), is in keeping with the church’s commitment to give people access to free healthcare services alongside religious engagements.

According to the statement from HLF, the centre named Akindayomi-Adeboye Intensive Care Centre, the biggest health intervention in Ondo and the foremost amongst several others previously commissioned by The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States was inaugurated yesterday within the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex, Laje Road, Ondo State.

The Intensive Health Care centre unlike others has four units; the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), The Kidney Dialysis Unit, The Cardiac Diagnostic Unit and an x-ray unit and a 30KVA generating set.

It also noted that the…