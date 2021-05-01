Reconsider your stance now to reduce effect of your strike on citizens rights — Ajulo admonishes JUSUN Leadership

By: Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

The leadership of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria has been charged to reconsider their stance on the ongoing strike action and consider a more beneficial approach to ensure that their agitations are implemented by these erring Governors and not allow same to inimically affect the fundamental rights of the Citizens and the confidence reposed in the judiciary by members of the society.

Constitution Lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo in a message to mark Workers’ day 2021 also implored the Federal Government to also take the bull by its horns, hence the need to deduct funds of other arms of government from the source in compliance with constitutional provisions.

In the document which was titled, “Kayode Ajulo’s Solidarity Message:” and made available to Sunday Vanguard in Abuja, the legal luminary stated that, “Today marks a remarkable day; the day of labour and solidarity. Dating back to the 1880s and born as a result of the worldwide struggle of…