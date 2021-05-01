Review upward pension, workers salaries NICOT tells Buhari

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, yesterday called on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to review upward the salaries of Nigerian workers as well as that of pensioners in the country.

Magboh, spoke in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, from his office, Istanbul, while commenting on the worker’s day celebration.

He said that his call for upward review of workers’ salaries was to end the incessant protests by workers. He, however, called on governors to do the same.

According to NICOT president, “The workers day celebration as observed annually is a day set aside to encourage the tireless contributions of workers towards nation-building” adding that, “appreciating their efforts will motivate them to be committed in doing their job efficiently. I also used this opportunity to call on the workers to adhere to safety measures in carrying out their day-to-day activities until the…