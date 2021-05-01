Woman arrested for using children as beggars in Lagos

…As guest accuses hotel staff of sneaking into the room to assault her

By Nimat Otori

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a woman popularly known as Mama Ajayi, for allegedly using children to beg for alms in the Chisco area of Lekki, Lagos.

This is just as a hotel attendant was arrested, following a complaint by a guest that he sneaked into her hotel room at night to assault her sexually.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded some suspects arrested within the month of April, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, disclosed that Mama Ajayi was arrested alongside one Segun Ajayi.

He explained that “ It is a case of child trafficking and abuse reported via written petition by Auntlanda’s Bethel Foundation located at 17 Jide Agbalaya street, Chevy View Estate, Lekki Lagos against Mama Ajayi ‘f’ of Chisco area, Lekki Lagos.

“The fact of the case is that the petitioner stated that the suspect is in the habit of using…