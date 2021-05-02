Abounding in the Abundant Life (2)

By Femi Aribisala

God is the rewarder of men. Every charitable deed gets a reward. The question is what kind of reward? Is it the earthly kind or is it the heavenly kind?

The great reward is the heavenly reward. Jesus says: “Rejoice in that day and leap for joy! For indeed your reward is great in heaven.” (Luke 6:23).

But the earthly reward is blasé. Jesus never tells any man to leap for joy because of

it. It is déjà vu. Eye has seen it, ear has heard it, it has come into the minds of men.

But the heavenly reward is extraordinary. It is exceptional. The bible describes it as “unspeakable” Some translations call it indescribable.

Heavenly gift

“The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and hid; and for joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field. Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought…