Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom

..as governor restricts motorcycle movement from 10pm -6am statewide

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AGAIN gunmen suspect to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, have invaded a police station in Ikono local government area of Akwa Ibom State and killed two Policemen that were on duty.

This is even as the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel directed that the use of motorcyles be banned from 10pm to 6am daily statewide.

It could be recalled that two police officers, a woman Police Corporal identified as Esther Akpan and a Police Constabulary identified as Isonuyo Effiong Paul were shot dead when gunmmen using motorcycles had attacked a Police Check point in Ika Divisional Headquarters on April 27, 2021 about 7pm.

Sources from Ikono local government area said the hoodlums who invaded the Police Station at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo about 3am on Saturday also burnt 5 police vehicles while a policewoman on night duty was badly injured.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer,…