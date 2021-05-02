Bayelsa: Labour hails Diri’s worker-friendly policies

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have lauded the worker-friendly disposition of Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

The workers’ unions, in a joint address at this year’s Workers Day celebration, particularly commended Diri’s commitment to prompt payment of salaries and gratuity.

Mr Bipre Ndiomu, the state’s NLC chairman, who delivered the address in Yenagoa on Saturday, said that Diri’s emergence as governor in February 2020 had been a huge blessing to Bayelsa.

He also praised the governor for standing by the workers at the peak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“At that time there were job losses all over the world, but the story in Bayelsa was different, thanks to Diri’s pragmatic and people-oriented leadership style.

“The readiness of the governor to rise to the occasion was heartwarming. We can’t thank him enough,” he said.

The labour leader, however, urged Diri to pay the gratuity of local government…