Economy:  FG’s decision to devalue Naira huge mistake — Thompson

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians continue to grapple with harsh economic realities, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration, SWEER Global, Dr Thaddeaus Thompson, Sunday, said Federal Government’s decision to devalue the Naira was a huge mistake.

Thompson made the assertion in a chat with Vanguard while expressing concern over the unabated inflation trend that has brought the economy to its lowest ebb as businesses at all levels suffocate and struggle to survive as there is mass exodus of corporate organisations from Nigeria to other African countries.

According to him, devaluation of the currency has often had a negative effect on developing nations, especially African countries that “produce less to nothing.”

He said: “It is true that devaluing a country’s currency helps reduce imports and monies owed by the country to foreign trade partners. It also minimises direct borrowing and curtails unnecessary…