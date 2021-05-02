Ekiti 2022: Cold war brews in PDP group over Olujimi, Akerele’s guber ambition

The group in Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, the Ekiti PDP Repositioning Group is now enmeshed in cold war over the governorship ambition of Olujimi and Otunba Yinka Akerele.

While Akerele, who is seen as the operational leader of the group has declared his gubernatorial ambition, Olujimi, who is the de facto leader and financier is silent over hers but working quietly, using the agitation for the Southern senatorial district to produce the next Governor of the State as the front.

Sources confided in our reporter that those loyal to Akerele in the group are becoming uncomfortable with what they referred to as “Olujimi’s style of using the South agenda to hold other governorship aspirants in the group down.”

The source disclosed that the likes of Hon. Mosu Aguda, Hon. Ojo Adewale (aka Ojo Oloogun), Chief Mike Omoleye and others in the group that is loyal to Akerele have expressed concern and handed…