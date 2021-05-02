FG plans to expand N-Power programme to 1m persons

The Federal Government says it will expand the N-Power programme from the present 500,000 beneficiaries to one million.

President Muhammadu Buhari said this in a message to commemorate the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 Workers’ Day theme is ”COVID-19, Social and Economic Crises: Challenges for Decent Work, Social Protection and Peoples Welfare”.

Buhari said that the expansion of the N-Power programme would ensure job creation and poverty alleviation through programme such as Safety Net Programmes to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We also have put in place some socio-economic policies, which also include Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.6 million households (about 32 million persons).

”COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) for urban Poor, which now has 4.8 million households (20 million persons) which…