FG’s disregard to implement agreements responsible for ASUP, PASAN, JUSUN strike — AUPCTRE



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru , ABUJA

THE Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN.

AUPCTRE accused the government of being in the habit of reneging from the implementation of collective bargaining agreements it entered willingly with unions.

The General Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Sikiru Waheed stated this in a goodwill message on the occasion of the 2021 May Day celebration.

He said his union was in support of the efforts of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in all its struggles.

According to the statement, “In tandem with the International Labour Organization (ILO) practice which is the global body for workers all over the world and our own labour centre,…