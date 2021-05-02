Gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, Abduct council chairman

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The chairman of Yagba West Local Government area of Kogi State, Mr. Pius Kolawole has been kidnapped.

Kolawole was kidnapped on his way from Ilorin, Kwara state capital to his home town of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara state.

However, the State Commissioner for Pension Board, Mr. Solomon Adegbayo, popularly called Akeweje, who was in the same vehicle with the chairman was not lucky as he was shot died by the abductors right on the road.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command said it has commenced search for the whereabout of the Yagba West Chairman.

Vanguard gathered that Late Solomon Akeweje was shot dead on Saturday evening by unknown gunmen in his vehicle at Eruku some few kilometers to Egbe while returning from Ilorin Kwara State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP William Aya who confirmed the incident during an interview with in Lokoja on Sunday said Kolawole was with Akeweje in the same…