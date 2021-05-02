Lagos schools resume, govt says COVID-19 safety protocols still in place

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Government has said all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state should resume for the third term of the 2020/2021 academic session on Tuesday 4th May 2021.

In a statement by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, welcomes students back to school and wishes them happy resumption.

The Director-General, who also welcomes students back to school, has enjoined all school managers to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and ensure that students and staff stay safe.

According to her, OEQA evaluators would be visiting schools across the state to monitor resumption activities and to ensure compliance with the state…