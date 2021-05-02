MASSOB declares May 30 as ‘Biafra Day’

By Anayo Okoli

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared May 30th as Biafra Day. The group explained that it will not be celebrated but urged all markets, schools, banks and all other public offices in Biafra land to observe a sit at home exercise as a mark of respect for their fatherland.

This was contained in a statement by their National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson in which the body explained that it took the decision after its National meeting at MASSOB headquarters in Enugu during which it insisted on commemorating Biafra Day on May 30th in respect of the ordinances of the late Warlord and leader of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

It further explained that Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra with the total consent and full support of the elders and the people of Biafra on May 30th, 1967 and that the group does not intend to observe the anniversary on any other date, except on May 30th which it…