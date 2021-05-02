MTN drops 5m subscribers, grows service revenue to N382.2bn in Q1 

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

MTN Nigeria has released its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021, announcing a service revenue growth by 17.2 percent to N382.2 billion and profit before tax growth of N102.9 billion, representing an increase of 33.9 percent.

The telco, however, reported a five million decline in its mobile subscription to 71.5 million subscribers, blaming it on the effects of customer churn and regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations.

It also reported a decline in Active data usage of 71,000 to 32.5 million. MTN also reported an increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to N204.5 billion, representing 19.1 percent raise.

Another area the telco reported increase was in Capital expenditure, CAPEX of about 19.3 percent to N89.9 billion. That is even as it reported that earnings per share rose by 42.5…