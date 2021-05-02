My childhood encounter with a pedophile ― Actress, Kiitan Bukola

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the past few days, the Yoruba movie industry has taken the center stage of all attention following Baba Ijesha’s alleged child molestation and rape case. The case brought rancour, division, and open altercations among colleagues in the industry. And one actress, Kiitan Bukola was caught in the crossfire over her latest movie currently showing on a YouTube channel called YorubaplusTV.

The movie, titled “ Right Time” is on rape and the act of pedophilia and some people who feel she’s using the travail of Baba Ijesha to the trend have come to her head with threats and insults. But the actress has defended herself that she is only telling her story, her encounter with a pedophile when she was a child.

According to her in a chat with Potpourri, the experience took place in Ado-Ekiti where she was born and schooled. She was merely a primary school pupil when an adult man perceived to be a family friend took advantage of her and raped her.

“My mum…