Obasanjo backs Akinwunmi Adesina over Tinubu

…as efforts to reconcile Tambuwal, Kwankwaso fail

Pushes for hybrid party to replace APC, PDP

By Soni Daniel

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is in support of a move to draft the current President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, into the 2023 presidential race, a competent source close to the former President confirmed last night.

The move comes as the former Head of State reportedly failed to convince Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and former Rabiu Kwankwanso of Kano State to work together in order to advance political interest of the Peoples Democratic Party in the presidential election.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the two influential northern politicians are exploring the possibility of running for the Presidency under the PDP come 2023 but that the former leader had tried and failed to reconcile them ahead of the next political dispensation.

A source close to the former president, said that it…