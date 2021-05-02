Police arrest 2 over alleged hijack of truck-load of cement in Enugu

The police command in Enugu State has arrested two suspects who allegedly attacked and hijacked a truck-load of bags of cement within Nsukka-9th Mile Expressway in the state.

The command also recovered a small blue-coloured unregistered Mercedes Benz truck; which the suspects planed to offload the bags of cement to.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by a joint team of police operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division and personnel of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division, Enugu.

According to him, on April 15 at about 1:35 a.m., Goodluck Samuel, 31, and Ifeanyi Ozo, 30, were arrested along Nsukka- 9th Mile Expressway by 7-up in Udi Local Government Area.

“The suspects and others at large, were alleged to have attacked and hijacked from its driver and motor-boy, a Dangote’s Sinotruk truck with registration number:…