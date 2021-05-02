Reality versus illusion: How religion poisons everything (2)

By Douglas Anele

Historically speaking, there has been a symbiotic relationship between religion and spirituality, although the former is parasitic on the latter. Now, religion tends to emphasise externalities such as places of worship, rituals, observances, and scriptures usually ascribed to divine revelation (with the notable exception of traditional African religions).

On the other hand, spirituality puts premium on inward psychical experiences or mental journey by the individual, and it is much more focused on self-understanding and self-discovery rather than on outer worship of some supernatural being or God. Again, religion as an institution is usually well organised or structured, and contains a code of morality, laws and core doctrines that give each one its unique identity.

Spirituality is essentially formless and the restrictions found in religion are either non-existent or minimal. Moreover, it often entails a solo journey of the individual seeking enlightenment,…