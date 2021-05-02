Residents appeal to LASG over alleged land grabbing

Some residents of Ogudu in Kosofe council area of Lagos have appealed to the state government to save them from activities of land grabbers.

At a peaceful protest in Lagos, the families also called on former Gov. Bola Tinubu, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in-charge of Zone 2 to rescue them.

They protested against alleged demolition of their buildings and alleged threat to their lives by suspected land grabbers.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the protesters, Prince Wale Oyekoya said the allegedly grabbed land was located on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Oyekoya, the protesters derived their land titles from the Fashola Family of Ogudu.

He said that they had obtained the certificates of occupancy of the land for more than 10 years.

He said that several levels of development/construction works worth millions of naira had been made on the land before the demolition.

He alleged that on April 19, 2021, about 20…