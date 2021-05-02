Southeast Security: IGP commences overhauling of Security architecture, appoints new CP for Anambra

**2 DCPs, 14 ACPs, others, deployed to Region

Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting of CP Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra State Police Command.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said, “The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

“This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security. .

‘CP Chris Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos”.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones.

A total of two (2) Deputy…